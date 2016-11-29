Top 10 Christmas gifts for the pilot in your life

Looking for a present for a pilot? Here’s our top ten gift ideas list for paraglider, hang glider and paramotor pilots this Christmas 2016…

Mastering Paragliding, £24.95

This top instructional book by paragliding guide Kelly Farina was published in 2016 and is receiving praise by pilots worldwide. In our opinion, it fills a big gap for pilots who are progressing through the sport, learning to thermal and fly XC. Kelly is well-respected in the sport and his book makes the ‘higher arts’ of paragliding accessible and understandable. Is that pilot staying up simply because he or she is a sky god? No, they’re using skilled techniques that can be learned. Kelly’s new book helps pilots understand those techniques and explains how to learn and apply them.

Cross Country Gift Subscription, from £2.25 per issue

Proven to keep pilots sane through even the longest flying lay-off, Cross Country magazine is always a much appreciated gift. The recipient will receive ten issues through 2017, a Travel Guide, and also entry into our annual January prize draw so he or she may also end up with a brand new paraglider!

Fifty Ways to Fly Better, £24.95

Fifty chapters of insightful advice, aimed at helping pilots improve, whatever level they’re at. This book is easy to dip in and out of, and is packed with easy-to-understand diagrams. The 220 pages of essential information have been devoured by thousands of pilots since the book’s publication in 2014. Skywings magazine called it, “As close as a book can get to being a personal mentor.” Available in English, French and Italian.

Chrigel Maurer Personal Training

If a pilot seriously wants to improve, then what better a present than a day’s coaching with Chrigel Maurer, winner of multiple championships and races? Based in Switzerland, Chrigel does one-to-one coaching and tandem flying. Prices on application!

X1 Heated Glove Liners, £99

Pilots who fly in colder climes have found these a revelation. The heating elements inside the liners mean you can keep flying for up to five hours even in the lowest temperatures. The thinness of the liners mean you can wear them under your normal flying gloves. They’re not cheap, but they work brilliantly well.

T-Shirts, £23.00

Cross Country T-shirts are available in four sizes, and in four different designs – from the subtle ‘Atari’ to our popular ‘Never Come Down’ graphics.

Paramotoring – The Essential Guide, £24.95

Dean Eldridge’s book is now firmly established as a ‘bible’ of the sport. It includes expert advice on nailing your launches every time, straightforward explanations of reflex technology, essential know-how on how to transition from flying paragliders, advanced techniques including slalom flying, pylon racing, trikes, tandem, flying XC and more, plus ‘How to’ chapters on understanding and maintaining your engine.

XC GoPro Magnetic Mount, £42.00

For pilots with GoPro cameras, this Magnetic Mount means you can achieve even more amazing footage by mounting your camera on your harness or your wing. It features super-strong magnets to keep your camera secure – plus a lanyard for added security.

Classic Routes, £22.95

“Inspiring on so many levels”, “Glorious photo spreads”, “Sensational photographs”, “It simply gives you the shivers”. This is the ultimate coffee table book about paragliding. Over 2 kilograms of inspiration!

Cross Country Speed Top, £30.00

Used alongside a calorie-controlled diet the Cross Country Speed Top may help you look slimmer and more attractive to others. We can’t promise you this, but we can promise that the Cross Country Speed Top is designed with stretchy lycra so will fit over the bulkiest of clothing. It should keep you streamlined, reduce drag, and keep you warmer too. The zip neck makes it easy to put on. One size fits all.

For more ideas, google your local paragliding school or shop, or give us a ring on +44 (0) 1273 256 090