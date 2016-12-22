Win a paraglider in the Cross Country Prize Draw 2017

Fancy a brand new paraglider for 2017? Then you are in luck – it’s time for the annual Cross Country Magazine Prize Draw. Your chance to win a paraglider, simply by being a subscriber to Cross Country.

What do I have to do?

All you have to do is hold a valid subscription for the next issue of Cross Country Magazine – XC177 (Feb/Mar 2017) – and you will automatically be entered into the draw.

Any annual or recurring issue-by-issue subscription counts. Print and digital subscriptions both count. If you hold any type of subscription on Friday 13 January 2017, you’re in.

What can I win?

Any brand new solo EN A, B or C paraglider from either Aircross, Apco, Fly & More, GIN Gliders, Little Cloud, Mac Para, Nova, Ozone, Sky, Skywalk, or Sup’Air. Sorry, tandems, EN D and Nova’s Phantom are excluded.

Plus, we’ve got a brand new harness from Sup’Air to give away, a helmet from Icaro 2000, a Naviter Oudie 4 instrument, GoPro mounts for your wing, Cross Country hoodies and T-shirts, XC Pee kits and books from the XC Shop.

The draw is on Friday 13 January 2017, and we will contact you directly, through the details you gave us when you subscribed. We will publish winners’ names on our website.

So, if you haven’t already got a subscription, then subscribe now from as little as £2.25/E3.16/$3.66 a month. Then you’ll be in with a chance.

Subscribe here for automatic entry into the prize draw to win a paraglider

The Rules Are Rules bit

• The Cross Country Subscribers’ Prize Draw is open to every reader of Cross Country magazine holding a subscription to the magazine (digital or print) at noon GMT on Friday 13 January 2017. The subscription must be fully paid for and valid for Cross Country issue 177.

• No proof of purchase is required. Your name on the Cross Country magazine subscribers’ database is proof of your place in the prize draw.

• A reader may hold more than one place in the prize draw. Multiple places are obtainable through holding multiple subscriptions.

• Cross Country magazine is an international magazine so there are no geographical restrictions to the prize draw. However, the prize draw is being carried out in compliance with UK law.

• The draw will be made using a random number generator to select the winners.

• Winners will be notified by email on 13 January 2017 and also by phone where possible. The winner’s name will be published on www.xcmag.com and in Cross Country Magazine.

• Only solo paragliders certified EN A, B or C may be chosen as a prize.

• Tandem, EN D and CCC paragliders are excluded. The Nova Phantom (EN B) is also excluded.

• The prizes must be accepted as offered and are subject to availability.

• The editor’s decision is final and no other correspondence will be entered into.

• All winners will be confirmed in writing and must agree to publicity.

• Cross Country own the copyright to the Cross Country Subscribers’ Prize Draw and retain all rights to it and its name.

• The prize draw is being run by Cross Country International, Tollgate Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ, Tel: +44 1273 256 090 Fax: +44 1273 673 180