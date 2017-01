“When a friend asked what I thought of the wing, my answer was, ‘It feels really normal.’ And that’s a good thing in my book.

The wow factor is the weight and the amazing packing size – and it flies very much like a normal tandem.” Marcus King test flies Niviuk’s new ultralight single-surface tandem: the 3.3kg Bi Skin 2 P.

