Why your (really) shouldn’t fly in the rain

“As soon as you are in the rain, as soon as your glider is wet, you should be acutely aware of parachutal.”
Ed Ewing speaks to the experts about how to stay safe when the heavens open.
Share this:
“As soon as you are in the rain, as soon as your glider is wet, you should be acutely aware of parachutal.”
Ed Ewing speaks to the experts about how to stay safe when the heavens open.
The uncrowded paradise of La Palma offers year-round flying while the north shivers Read >>
Porterville is a theatre of XC dreams, with mountain and beach flying and African sunshine Read >>
One of the top-10 friendliest countries in the world, Colombia's flying capital is Roldanillo Read >>