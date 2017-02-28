Advance announce release date of Sigma 10

Advance have said the release date of the Sigma 10, their EN C sports glider, is planned for the end of April 2017.

The Sigma 10 will be pitched as a “high-end XC intermediate in the middle of the C class.”

Advance said:

“The Sigma 10 updates the story of the legendary Sigma series. An aspect ratio of 6.16 and 66 cells puts this high end XC intermediate in the middle of the C class.”

The wing has been designed to “free it” from the previous Sigma, the Sigma 9. That wing was pitched as an ‘accessible’ EN C wing, but was superseded by the launch of the Iota, Advance’s popular high-end EN B glider.

The new Sigma 10 will be firmly positioned as a sports class wing.

“A fresh technical environment was set up for the Sigma 10 to completely free it from the previous model,” Advance said.

They say that the glider uses 11% fewer line metres than the Sigma 9, and features a “completely new technological feature”, 3D Diamond Shaping.

“A new approach to 3D Shaping enabled us to improve seam bunching, and better manage fabric distortion at the leading edge, so producing an even smoother wing surface.”

They added: “Overall the performance increase is mind-blowing. Tension and weight–optimised sliced diagonals achieve perfect load distribution inside the wing, and miniribs contribute to a smooth trailing edge.”

The wing will come in five sizes, 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29. The market launch is planned for end of April.

