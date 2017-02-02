Advance Bipro 3 tandem harness

Advance will be launching their new tandem paraglider harness, the Bipro 3, in April 2017.

Designed as a functional and practical everyday harness for tandem pilots, it has V-legpads for good leg support and the mobility required for a comfortable seated position behind the passenger.

Advance say the Bipro 3 is robustly built, and Advance’s Easy Fold system – a hinge seam with a pronounced bending edge behind the protector – aids quick and easy packing and ensures a small pack size. Advance’s get-up strap system has ultra-modern Edelrid Triple-Lock buckles, and the harness has finishing touches like GoPro and camera stick mounts on both sides.

The 26 litre back pocket has an orange lining, so you can locate your things easily – and a sturdy 10mm YKK zip.

The Bipro3 comes in two sizes: M for pilots of 155-185cm, and L for 175-202cm. It is lighter than the previous model, weighing just 2.5kg and 2.7kg including the removable EN/LTF certified foam protector (500g).

Advance will be launching lightweight tandem spreaders in April, too. They say these go perfectly with the Bipro 3 and the Bibeta 6. They will be available in Hard Hybrid, Soft and Soft Trim versions, and will have cleanly routed and channelled reserve connections permanently in place, which saves on a karabiner, and the pre-flight reserve attachment check.

Advance.ch

