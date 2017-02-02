Bstoked Paragliding: seeking hosts

Paragliding.bstoked.net are looking for hosts to register with them, and offering a prize for the best ‘experience’ offered.

The new online platform is backed by Portuguese champion Nuno Virgílio. It’s an online meeting place for travelling paraglider pilots and potential hosts worldwide. The original Bstoked.net was set up for kitesurfers in early 2015, and the team say it has been a great success.

A host could be an established tour operator, a school or an experienced individual pilot who knows their area well, and can give advice on where to fly, where the house thermal is and the best spots to chill out in over a beer afterwards.

To launch the platform we are announcing an open competition for the most unique paragliding experiences worldwide. It calls on established tour operators and local paragliders to come up with amazing flying experiences. The global paragliding community will then vote on the best offers, which will become available on the bstoked platform. Hosts are encouraged to send their offers or come up with creative ideas of how to design the perfect paragliding experience on locations they know well. Complete trip formats such as a “one week spot exploration road trip with a campervan in Chile” or an “extreme manoeuvres masterclass over Lac d’Annecy with an acro star” are encouraged as they are more unique and bring more value to the guests. Bstoked hosts can also offer more simple services such as renting out accommodation and equipment or providing site guidance, and spice these up with delicious food, entertainment and an insider experience of the local scene. Through this campaign the best and most creative experiences will get promoted on the bstoked platform and get exposure to tens of thousands of users from around the globe. The selected hosts will thus get a chance to build up their profile brand and get a headstart for a novel type of sports experience marketplace that is running successfully for kitesurfers since early 2015. With bstoked it is now easy to host paragliding experiences and to get bookings from pilots from around the world. Why not spend more time in the air and meet like-minded pilots while earning extra money.

paragliding.bstoked.net

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

Subscribe to the world’s favourite hang gliding and paragliding magazine home