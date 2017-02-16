Gavin McClurg’s Big Weekend: UK Tour, 6-9 April 2017

Adventure athlete and paraglider pilot Gavin McClurg will be touring the UK in partnership with Cross Country Magazine over one long weekend in April.

He will be giving two talks and screening ‘North of Known’, the new paragliding adventure film documenting his and Dave Turner’s epic trip across the Alaska Range by foot and paraglider.

He will also be leading a one-day Mountain Masterclass at Jocky Sanderson’s Flight Park in the Lake District.

Gavin is a former US Paragliding Champion, a record holder, National Geographic Adventurer of the Year 2015, a Red Bull X-Alps athlete and a prolific writer and podcaster.

50% of the ticket profits will go to the Free Flight Foundation.

Gavin will be appearing in Bristol on Thursday 6 April 2017, and at Jocky Sanderson’s Flight Park on Friday 7 April.

Thursday 6 April: Bristol talk and screening

Friday 7 April: Lake District talk and screening

Saturday 8 April: Gavin McClurg’s Mountain Masterclass