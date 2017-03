“I went to Brazil with the idea to win. And it is nice that it happened … I was pretty confident, I felt really strong.”

Aaron Durogati has won the PWC Superfinal for an unprecedented second time. He tells us about the flying in Brazil, the new Boom 11 and the ultimate first world problem: choosing between competing at the Paragliding World Championships or competing in the Red Bull X-Alps.

See what else is in Issue 178