Cloudbase Media release second European Flying Sites Guide

Cloudbase Media have released an updated version of the European Flying Sites Guide.

The 480-page book provides information on more than 4,800 flying sites across Europe, displayed on 1:1.500.000 scale maps for Europe (1:750.000 for the Alps).

An accompanying 200-page booklet contains further details on over 10,500 different launch and landing sites.

The sites guide is available in English, French, German, Italian and Spanish for €39.80 + P&P, and will be soon available as an e-book.

cloudbase-media.de

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

Subscribe to the world’s favourite hang gliding and paragliding magazine home