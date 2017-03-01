Wednesday 1 March 2017

El Penon Classic Race 2017: ‘Sports class heaven’

Take off during the El Penon Classic 2017

Take off during the El Penon Classic 2017

Thirty-four hang glider pilots enjoyed classic conditions at the fifth El Penon Classic in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, over a week of competition from 19-25 February.

An annual event in the hang gliding calendar, this year the competition was used as a selection event by Guatemala and Mexico for the FAI Hang Gliding World Championships in Brazil later in 2017.

Pilots saw six tasks, from 39km to 55km. “Remarkably” most of the pilots elected to fly sports class – only two pilots flew open class gliders.

Meet director Klaudia Bulgakow

Meet director Klaudia Bulgakow

The competition meet director was Klaudia Bulgakow, former FAI Women’s Paragliding World Champion. “The fact that most pilots chose to fly sports class was remarkable,” she said.

“Even top pilots elected to compete on sports class wings – it was to help develop the racing level of new and upcoming pilots. For example, Rudi Gotes, who was tenth at the last Worlds, was flying a Wills Wing Falcon.”

US pilot Mark Vanderwerf, who came fourth, explained more about the comp and conditions.

“Having lived here in Valle de Bravo for the majority of the past half decade this time of year has become my favourite. The paraglider pilots have all but left town, leaving the launch and skies of El Penon open to us hang gliders.

“This year the competition had six task-able days. The first few days there were some clouds to help mark the lift. Each day the lift was strong and climbed high. Average sustained climb rates of 4-6 m/s. Top of lift ranging from 3400-4200m.”

Briefing ... at the El Penon Classic 2017. All photos: Angela / El Penon Classic

Briefing … at the El Penon Classic 2017. All photos: Angela / El Penon Classic

Current sports class world champions Carlos Alvarado flew consistently and made it to goal every day to win the comp.

Five women competed – the women’s class was won by Patricia Garcia (MEX) who was flying a Moyes XT.

Vanderwerf added: “The El Penon Classic Race 2018 is already being planned and all pilots are welcome to come race and train in beautiful Valle de Bravo.”

Results: www.airtribune.com/elpenion2017/results

Share this:

Tags: ,

Subscribe

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card

Read more...

Travel Guide: Suggestions
Guide to Canungra, Australia

Guide to Canungra, Australia

Canungra offers year-round flying, an easy infrastructure for going cross country and a vibrant social scene Read >>

Guide to Manilla, Australia

Guide to Manilla, Australia

Manilla offers safe, easy and relaxing XC for all levels of pilot Read >>

Guide to Lovcen, Montenegro

Guide to Lovcen, Montenegro

The jewel in the Adriatic, Montenegro is a secret spring and autumn autumn flying spot, perfect for escaping to when the Alps are wet, windy and cold Read >>