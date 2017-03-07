Exploring the Lofoten Islands: Jorge Atramiz heads north

“We watched as the sun flirted with the horizon. It gave a gentle touch and began its return to the sky. It was 2am and we were still checking the flying conditions.”
Jorge Atramiz finds a flying Viking paradise in Norway’s Lofoten islands.
“We watched as the sun flirted with the horizon. It gave a gentle touch and began its return to the sky. It was 2am and we were still checking the flying conditions.”
Jorge Atramiz finds a flying Viking paradise in Norway’s Lofoten islands.
A week on the dune will work wonders for your glider control Read >>
The jewel in the Adriatic, Montenegro is a secret spring and autumn autumn flying spot, perfect for escaping to when the Alps are wet, windy and cold Read >>
Garmisch-Partenkirchen is a great introductory venue for Alpine flying. With mountains right next next to flatlands, it has easily understandable valley winds and is flyable from April to October Read >>