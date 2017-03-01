Final Glide: Chasing World Records in HG and Paragliding

Cross Country Magazine has published a new Kindle Single ebook: Final Glide: Chasing World Records in Hang Gliding and Paragliding.

The ebook, which is available on Amazon Kindle at only £1.99, brings together four incredible and classic stories from the Cross Country Magazine archive.

The stories include:

Dragon Slaying, with Nevil Hulett

South African pilot Nevil Hulett goes big-game hunting in the South African outback and comes back with a 500km record. “I could have died up there,” he said.

Final Glide, with Jonny Durand and Dustin Martin

Possibly one of the greatest sporting battles of all time – and all played out in the hot, dry, high skies of Deep South Texas. Jonny and Dustin go head-to-head over 11 hours and 760km.

Heroes of the Brazilian Heartland, with Frank Brown, Donizete Lemos, Marcelo Prieto and Rafael Saladini

Three Brazilian heroes plan and execute the perfect raid – flying 514km in an 11-hour racing epic that saw the world record brought home to Brazil.

The Dream Team, with Donizete Lemos, Rafael Saladini and Samuel Nascimento

Almost a year to the day of their 514km record, the Brazilians were back – smashing the paragliding world record to 564km.

All previously published in Cross Country Magazine over the last decade, the stories have been specially re-edited for ebook format, and are prefaced with a specially written introduction.

Together they reveal what it takes to fly a world record, and how committed the pilots who set out to fly them truly are.

Final Glide is available through Amazon for £1.99