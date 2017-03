“Eating helps fight off the cold, although I struggled to appreciate the jellied fish which had a very strong taste, even when served very cold, and which had to be softened with a hammer.”

When’s the best time to fly Russia’s Lake Baikal, the world’s deepest freshwater lake? In mid-winter, of course, when it’s frozen solid, say pioneering paramotor pilots Julien Barbier and Franck Simonnet.

