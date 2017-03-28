Tuesday 28 March 2017

GriffinD / Yeti Extrem2: new for spring

GIN Griffind

GIN’s Griffin mountain wing is now available in an extra-durable ‘d’ version

GIN’s Spring 2017 brochure unveils a new, extra robust version of their Griffin mountain wing, and an even lighter Yeti Xtrem² harness.

The Griffind is made from Dominico 30D fabric, and it’s a bit heavier than the standard Griffin but offers excellent durability, GIN say. It’s for pilots tackling tougher terrain. Due to the different material, GIN point out that the Griffind is not certified. Pilots who require a certified wing should choose the standard Griffin, which is EN C.

Like the standard version, the Griffinis available in blue or black.
Gin Yeti Extrem2

The new Yeti Xtrem² hike-and-fly, speed-flying and speed-riding harness is down to just 270g – that’s 200g lighter than the original, GIN say.

It’s still a split-leg design, and has padded back and leg supports. It is EN certified, available in one size and delivered with maillons.

gingliders.com

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

Subscribe to the world’s favourite hang gliding and paragliding magazine home

Share this:

Tags: , , ,

Subscribe

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card

Read more...

Travel Guide: Suggestions
Guide to Valle de Bravo, Mexico

Guide to Valle de Bravo, Mexico

Valle de Bravo is probably the most consistent flying site in the world Read >>

Guide to Annecy, France

Guide to Annecy, France

A landscape that could be designed for XC flying, come to Annecy from April till October for fabulous flying and the cleanest lake in Europe Read >>

Guide to Greolieres, France

Guide to Greolieres, France

Come to the sunny south of France, a little corner of the Maritime Alps with a protected microclimate and year-round flying Read >>