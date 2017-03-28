GriffinD / Yeti Extrem2: new for spring

GIN’s Spring 2017 brochure unveils a new, extra robust version of their Griffin mountain wing, and an even lighter Yeti Xtrem² harness.

The Griffind is made from Dominico 30D fabric, and it’s a bit heavier than the standard Griffin but offers excellent durability, GIN say. It’s for pilots tackling tougher terrain. Due to the different material, GIN point out that the Griffind is not certified. Pilots who require a certified wing should choose the standard Griffin, which is EN C.

Like the standard version, the Griffind is available in blue or black.



The new Yeti Xtrem² hike-and-fly, speed-flying and speed-riding harness is down to just 270g – that’s 200g lighter than the original, GIN say.

It’s still a split-leg design, and has padded back and leg supports. It is EN certified, available in one size and delivered with maillons.

