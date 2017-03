‘You’re gonna film and fly paragliders in Iran? You’re crazy!’

Nick Greece was obsessed with the idea of flying in Iran, but as a US citizen it was almost impossible to visit.

But 18 months ago a thaw in diplomatic relations allowed him a rare sporting visa, and a chance to fly in a country he knew little about.

His discovery? That passports are made of paper, and that paragliding trumps politics, every time…

