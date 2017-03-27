Little Cloud release XC/hike-and-fly Gyps

Little Cloud are releasing their new “high-performance fun wing”, the Gyps, in April 2017. Its for cross-country pilots, and light enough to hike-and-fly.

Little Cloud say the Gyps, which is the Latin word for vulture, is pretty accessible and has fun handling, but it has an aspect ratio of 6.95 and is for it’s for experienced pilots.

A simple wing, they say, it has great performance and is very comfortable, with “very Little Cloud” handling.

It will be made in two versions: the regular will have 36g/m² cloth on the top surface, and 25g/m² on the undersurface; the light version will have a mix of the two cloths on top, and the lighter cloth underneath. The weight saving is about 200g.

The Gyps will be available in 24m² (85-105kg all-up) and 22m² (70-90/95kg all-up) sizes. Certification is EN D, but Little Cloud say, “Check the report once available, it’s crazy! All collapses manoeuvres get A or B”.

