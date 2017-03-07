Naked Pilot: Bicho Carrera

“I carry a speaker. I like to listen to good music while I fly.”
Bicho Carrera tells us about acro, flying barefoot, and his first taste of paragliding – aged just 11 months.
“I carry a speaker. I like to listen to good music while I fly.”
Bicho Carrera tells us about acro, flying barefoot, and his first taste of paragliding – aged just 11 months.
Garmisch-Partenkirchen is a great introductory venue for Alpine flying. With mountains right next next to flatlands, it has easily understandable valley winds and is flyable from April to October Read >>
Pokhara is a must on any serious pilot’s world tour – fly warm winter thermals against the backdrop of the snow-clad Himalaya Read >>
Wanaka on New Zealand's South Island offers spectacular scenery and challenging flying Read >>