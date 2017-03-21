Tuesday 21 March 2017

Ozone release new Delta 3, EN C

Ozone-Delta-3

Ozone have released their highly-anticipated Sports class wing, the Delta 3.

Information published on the product pages of the Ozone website reveals that the Delta 3 will be produced in six sizes, and is expected to be rated EN C in every size.

The ML size, 85-105kg, is the only size fully certified so far. The other sizes are still going through the certification process.

Key points from the technical specifications show that the wing has the same aspect ratio as the Delta 2, with a flat aspect ratio of 6.0. The wing has four more cells than the Delta 2. This is to “improve the sail tension, cleanliness and precision,” Ozone say.

Production time is “approximately 53 days” according to the Ozone website.

Retail list price is €4,100, according to Para2000.org.

More at Fly Ozone

