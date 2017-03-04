Ozone Zeno (EN D) review: Flying XC, full stalls and SIV

As part of our review of the Zeno for an upcoming issue of Cross Country Magazine, we went to Monaco and scared ourselves.

The Zeno was actually OK… no dramas. The tips stall much earlier than the centre, and care needs to be taken to ensure a symmetric recovery.

We found that as you let up, it can ‘snatch’ back to flight on one side, needing you to restall that side.

Ozone test pilot Russ Ogden said this is due to the brake-fan arrangement, which has been optimised for normal handling rather than stalling cleanly.

To ensure a more progressive entry, a tip is to hold your hands out to the side so you’re pulling the centre of the wing slightly more than the tips.

Seb Ospina and Hugh Miller share their thoughts on the Ozone Zeno for the upcoming magazine review. Shot in January 2017, Seb and Hugh flew in Roldanillo and Piedechinche, Colombia.