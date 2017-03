“With a secure feel and great performance the U-Cruise is undoubtedly a kilometre-muncher.

“With its racy feel both on and off the bar and solid structure in the strong stuff it should be effective on strong Alpine days: big climbs and long glides.”

Marcus King reviews the new AirCross U-Cruise, an EN-B that already has a 446km flight to its name.

