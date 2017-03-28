Tuesday 28 March 2017

Skyman String RS: 690g reversible harness

Skyman String RSDesigned to complement the single-skin Sir Edmund paraglider, Skyman have made their ultra-light String harness in a reversible version. 

The String RS has an inbuilt a 32 litre rucksack which Skyman say is comfortable to carry and can take an entire ultra-light kit. It weighs just 690g, including Austria Alpin Rocket karabiners (supplied), and is LTF/EN certified up to 100kg.

The rucksack has walking-pole holders, and the harness is compatible with Skyman’s removable airbag.

RRP is €329 including VAT.

skyman.aero

Share this:

Tags:

