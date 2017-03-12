Sunday 12 March 2017

Video: Understanding SIV, spins, stalls and collapses

Greg Hamerton from Flybubble Paragliding School in the UK leads you through the basics of SIV: pitch, collapses, wingovers, spins and full stalls.

Share this:

Tags:

Subscribe

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card

Read more...

Travel Guide: Suggestions
Guide to Taining, China

Guide to Taining, China

Taining in China is a new frontier for the adventurous pilot and traveller, whose XC potential has yet to be explored Read >>

Guide to Interlaken, Switzerland

Guide to Interlaken, Switzerland

Interlaken is a great place for adventure and mountain sports of all kinds. Come and soar the north face of the Eiger and enjoy the Swiss chocolate-box scenery Read >>

Guide to Castejon de Sos, Spain

Guide to Castejon de Sos, Spain

Castejon de Sos is in the heart of the Spanish Pyrenees. You can fly here all year Read >>