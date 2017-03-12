Video: Understanding SIV, spins, stalls and collapses

Greg Hamerton from Flybubble Paragliding School in the UK leads you through the basics of SIV: pitch, collapses, wingovers, spins and full stalls.
Share this:
Greg Hamerton from Flybubble Paragliding School in the UK leads you through the basics of SIV: pitch, collapses, wingovers, spins and full stalls.
Taining in China is a new frontier for the adventurous pilot and traveller, whose XC potential has yet to be explored Read >>
Interlaken is a great place for adventure and mountain sports of all kinds. Come and soar the north face of the Eiger and enjoy the Swiss chocolate-box scenery Read >>
Castejon de Sos is in the heart of the Spanish Pyrenees. You can fly here all year Read >>