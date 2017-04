“The thing that discourages women most is dealing with the boys’ club. I recently had a male pilot walk up to me on launch and slap me on the ass.”

When Australian paraglider pilot Kirsten Seeto wanted to know how other female pilots feel about the sport, she went straight to the source – and asked 250 of them in an online survey. The results are in and make for some startling reading.

