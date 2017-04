By car, it’s 500km and a bone-crunching three days of bumpy roads to get from Leh to Bir in the High Himalaya. But what about by paraglider?

Bryan Moore packed his Mentor 4 ¬Light – and battled altitude sickness, MiG 29 jets and some very feisty flying to complete one of the world’s great vol-biv adventures.

