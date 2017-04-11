Tuesday 11 April 2017

Flymaster introduces light, simple Vario LS

Flymaster Vario LSFlymaster have added a new beginner’s instrument to their range, the Light, Simple Vario LS. 

It is small, super thin (just 12mm) and boasts an easy user interface and a “very affordable” price.

It’s powered by an internal 750mAh Li-ion battery that gives more than 100 hours’ flight time, and can be recharged via the USB port of any computer or a standard USB mobile phone charger.

Aavailable in orange, blue or green at RRP of €189 (VAT Included) from April 2017.

flymaster-avionics.com

