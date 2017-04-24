Monday 24 April 2017

GIN Condor: tandem PPG wing

GIN Condor

GIN’s Condor is their “big lady”, a heavyweight tandem for professional and recreational tandem PPG pilots.

It’s made for trikes, and offers an easy take-off and great performance, GIN say, with smooth inflation, good energy retention and a wide speed range allowing for a good margin of safety on take-offs and landings. It is fast and stable at high wing loadings, yet still climbs well.

The Condor is available in two colours, and 37m² and 41m² sizes. It is DGAC approved for 110-304kg and 130-405kg.

gingliders.com

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

Subscribe to the world’s favourite hang gliding and paragliding magazine home

Share this:

Tags: ,

Subscribe

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card

Read more...

Travel Guide: Suggestions
Guide to Ohrid, Macedonia

Guide to Ohrid, Macedonia

Lake Ohrid offers consistent conditions for easy soaring above a beautiful lake, with acro and SIV possibilities too Read >>

Guide to Wanaka, New Zealand

Guide to Wanaka, New Zealand

Wanaka on New Zealand's South Island offers spectacular scenery and challenging flying Read >>

Guide to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Guide to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Come to Rio for spectacular, year-round flying in one of the world's great cities Read >>