GIN Condor: tandem PPG wing

GIN’s Condor is their “big lady”, a heavyweight tandem for professional and recreational tandem PPG pilots.

It’s made for trikes, and offers an easy take-off and great performance, GIN say, with smooth inflation, good energy retention and a wide speed range allowing for a good margin of safety on take-offs and landings. It is fast and stable at high wing loadings, yet still climbs well.

The Condor is available in two colours, and 37m² and 41m² sizes. It is DGAC approved for 110-304kg and 130-405kg.

