Wednesday 12 April 2017

GIN Vantage 2: intermediate PPG wing

GIN Vantage 2

GIN’s new Vantage 2 is a wing for intermediate paramotor pilots, and is also certified for free-flying.

The company say the Vantage 2 fulfills all the demands and needs of a performance paramotor wing, at trim speed and with trimmers open and on bar.

It is well-balanced in pitch with good roll stability, yet is precise and co-ordinated in the turn, resulting in a smooth and enjoyable all-round flying experience.

The Vantage 2 is available in five sizes and two colour schemes, and is EN-B and DGAC certified.

gingliders.com

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

