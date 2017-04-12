Ozone to launch Z-Alps: lightweight Zeno

Ozone have announced that they will be releasing a light version of the EN-D Zeno, the Z-Alps, for summer 2017.

The first Z-Alps wings will be supplied to 2017 X-Alps competitors – Ozone say that about 12 of the 32 pilots in the race will be flying Ozone, includingPál Takáts (HU), Gaspard Petiot (FR), Richard Brezina (CA) and Nick Neynens (NZ).

Ozone say the Z-Alps is projected to be more than 500g lighter than the Zeno in the MS size, and features all of the same performance with the usual handling improvements that result from lightening the sail.

flyozone.com

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

Subscribe to the world’s favourite hang gliding and paragliding magazine home