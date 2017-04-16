Sunday 16 April 2017

Review: Skywalk Chili 4

What happens when you give flying guide and cartoonist Steve Ham a whizz on Skywalk’s new Chili 4?

Well, let’s just say that his dazzling illustrations speak for themselves.

