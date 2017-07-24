Advance announce Pi Bi for autumn 2017

Advance have announced the lightweight Pi will be available in a tandem version – the Pi Bi – from Autumn 2017.

The Bi Pi will be 37m², and will take all-up weights from 100-180kg. The small-packing canopy will weigh just 4.9kg.

Designed for hike-and-fly with friends and family Advance say the Pi Bi offers fun, dynamic flying for two. The three-riser Bi Pi has trimmers and “the handling and agility of an M-size solo wing!”.

advance.ch

