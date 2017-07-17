Cross Country Subscribers’ Draw: And the winner is…

Congratulations to Andrew Williams (UK), winner of the Cross Country Subscribers’ Draw. He wins a brand new Skywalk Range X-Alps 2 harness – one of the first ones off the production line.

The Cross Country Subscribers’ Draw was held from 1-15 July 2017 to celebrate a packed two weeks in paragliding – the Paragliding World Championships and the Red Bull X-Alps.

The full list of the winners includes:

Skywalk Range X-Alps 2 harness: Andrew Williams (UK)

Icaro Nerv Helmet: Nicola Davoli (Italy)

GoPro Session: Anders Gimard (Switzerland)

Cross Country Speed Tops: Jani Hopponen (Finland), Grant Oseland (UK), Charles Langdale (UK)

Red Bull X-Alps Caps: Julie Spiegler (USA), Michael Brett (Ireland), Even Hetland (Norway)

Congratulations to all. Look out for our annual Subscribers’ Draw in Dec/Jan later this year, with a chance to win a brand new paraglider or paramotor wing.

