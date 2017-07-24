Monday 24 July 2017

Looping Green and Blue: Independence’s reversible harnesses

Independence Looping reversible harness Independence have updated their reversible lightweight paraglider harness, releasing the Looping Green and Looping Blue.

designed for hike-and-fly and thermalling, the Looping Green and Looping Blue weigh just 3.1kg in the M size. The difference between them lies in the harness strap system: The Looping Green has a Get-Up system, where the leg and chest strap are locked with only two buckles, whereas the Looping Blue uses a conventional T-Lock. Both have AustriAlpin Cobra buckles.

Independence Looping reversible harness

The Looping Green has a Get-Up system

The Looping harnesses have integrated reserve containers, adjustable shoulder and back straps and the buckles won’t slip in flight, Independence say. They come with a standard lightweight seaboard, or an even lighter carbon version can be ordered as an option.

Independence Looping reversible harness

The rucksack is large and comfortable, and has been designed so that the airbag back protector is not on the outside when it’s in harness mode, so it’s less vulnerable to damage in transit.

Independence Looping reversible harness

The rucksack has an accessible zippered pocket on the hip belt

The Looping Green and Looping Blue reversible harnesses are available in three sizes. RRP €940.

independence.aeroIndependence Looping reversible harness

