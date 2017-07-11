Tuesday 11 July 2017

Meteorology: How to predict cloudbase

Thermometer and iced water

You can predict cloudbase with a glass of ice and a thermometer.

In Cross Country 182 resident meteorologist Honza Rejmanek explains how.

See what else is in the issue

Share this:

Tags:

Subscribe

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card

Read more...

Travel Guide: Suggestions
Guide to Torrey Pines, USA

Guide to Torrey Pines, USA

Torrey Pines is one of the most historic in the USA. Come and soar the Pacific coast – but mind your manners – it's a busy site Read >>

Guide to Krusevo, Macedonia

Guide to Krusevo, Macedonia

Well known by competition pilots, Kruševo offers a mix of mountain and flatland cross-country flying and nice strong but safe conditions Read >>

Guide to Jackson Hole, USA

Guide to Jackson Hole, USA

At the entrance to Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole is one of the most picturesque and ‘Wild West’ locations in the United States Read >>