Red Bull X-Alps 2017: Day 11 and 12 Highlight Clip

Chrigel Maurer makes goal, Benoit Outters goes into ultra-marathon mode, and Paul Guschlbauer pushes, pushes, pushes from behind
Share this:
Chrigel Maurer makes goal, Benoit Outters goes into ultra-marathon mode, and Paul Guschlbauer pushes, pushes, pushes from behind
Linzhou: amazing food, bullet trains, buildings from the future and a perfect flying site 550km south of Beijing Read >>
Manteigas is the best XC site in Portugal – you can fly from here all the way to Spain! Read >>
Come to the sunny south of France, a little corner of the Maritime Alps with a protected microclimate and year-round flying Read >>