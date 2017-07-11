Tuesday 11 July 2017

Red Bull X-Alps 2017: The Matterhorn Mission

Simon Oberrauner and Stanislav Mayer show us all how it’s done in this epic footage from flying near the Matterhorn on Day 10 of the Red Bull X-Alps 2017

Share this:

Tags: ,

Subscribe

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card

Read more...

Travel Guide: Suggestions
Guide to Chamonix, France

Guide to Chamonix, France

Chamonix is one of the most dramatic and picturesque flying locations in Europe and the adventure sports capital of Europe Read >>

Guide to Annecy, France

Guide to Annecy, France

A landscape that could be designed for XC flying, come to Annecy from April till October for fabulous flying and the cleanest lake in Europe Read >>

Guide to Krusevo, Macedonia

Guide to Krusevo, Macedonia

Well known by competition pilots, Kruševo offers a mix of mountain and flatland cross-country flying and nice strong but safe conditions Read >>