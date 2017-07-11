Skywalk introduce X-Alps Range 2 harness

Skywalk released the new X-Alps Range 2 harness at the start of the Red Bull X-Alps race 2017.

Team Austria 2’s Stephan Gruber took time out to show us the harness during the preparations for the race.

The harness features a fully certified blow-up back protection system developed using technologies from kiting and knowhow from Skywalk’s sister company X-Gloo, who make inflatable trade tents. The harness that weighs just 1.5kg all-in will go on sale to the public shortly after the race.

You could be in with a chance of winning one of the first production models in our summer prize draw just by subscribing to Cross Country magazine before 15 July 2017.

