The Hang Gliding World Championships are on in Brasilia, Brazil, from 10-20 August 2017, with 130 of the world’s best pilots competing for the title.

After five good +100km tasks in week 1, Alex Ploner (IT) is leading the pack, just 20 points ahead of France’s Mario Alonzi. Christian Ciech (IT) is in third.

