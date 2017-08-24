Thursday 24 August 2017

George Steinmetz: Recording the Earth from the air

Paragliding in the desert, George Steinmetz

‘You want to take aerial photographs in Chad? Good luck! There were no helicopters to charter in the whole country. So with a paramotor you’re seeing remote stuff nobody has ever seen from the air.’

Twenty years ago, George Steinmetz strapped on a camera, started his paramotor – and changed the face of environmental photography. In the September 2017 issue he shares some of his most spectacular images – and stories – and explains why changing times are now making it tough at the top.

See what else is in the September issue

Share this:

Tags:

Subscribe

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card

Read more...

Travel Guide: Suggestions
Guide to Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Austria

Guide to Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Austria

Garmisch-Partenkirchen is a great introductory venue for Alpine flying. With mountains right next next to flatlands, it has easily understandable valley winds and is flyable from April to October Read >>

Guide to Pamukkale, Turkey

Guide to Pamukkale, Turkey

Pamukkale is spectacular without being too strong in May and September – come and soar the spectacular travertines for hours, or go on a big XC Read >>

Guide to Dune du Pyla, France

Guide to Dune du Pyla, France

A week on the dune will work wonders for your glider control Read >>