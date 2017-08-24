George Steinmetz: Recording the Earth from the air

‘You want to take aerial photographs in Chad? Good luck! There were no helicopters to charter in the whole country. So with a paramotor you’re seeing remote stuff nobody has ever seen from the air.’

Twenty years ago, George Steinmetz strapped on a camera, started his paramotor – and changed the face of environmental photography. In the September 2017 issue he shares some of his most spectacular images – and stories – and explains why changing times are now making it tough at the top.

