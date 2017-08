‘On the morning of the final task, I was in fourth position overall, and I didn’t believe I would be World Champion, but I am so happy. I feel as if I’m still dreaming.’

In the September 2017 issue new king of the skies Pierre Rémy – and many of the other competitors – reveal what it was like to battle it out with the best at this year’s Paragliding World Championship in Monte Avena.

