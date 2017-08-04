Friday 4 August 2017

New Cross Country Hitching Signs in the XC Shop

Cross Country hitching sign

The XC Retrieve Sign will significantly increase your chances of getting home quickly. Basically, it explains that you’re a stranded paraglider pilot and not Norman Bates from Psycho. Invaluable!

In tests we’ve found a lot of drivers have picked pilots up who wouldn’t normally stop for hitchhikers, and the sign has made the difference.

Cross Country hitching sign

The XC Retrieve Sign straps to your rucksack and it’s large enough to be read from a distance. Made from durable paragliding fabric, when not in use the sign folds away into a self-closing pouch the size of wallet. It’s so light you won’t even notice it in your kit.

In use size: 50 x 40 cm
Packaway size: 14.5 x 12 cm

More info: Only €14 / £12.50 from the XC Shop

