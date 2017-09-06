Wednesday 6 September 2017

Apco’s Chairbag V reversible harness

Apco Chairbag Apco have updated their Chairbag reversible paraglider harness, unveiling the Chairbag V.

The harness is an open type, with a full-width polycomb lightweight seatboard and Cygnus airbag protection that extends down the back and under the seat. Apco say it has an improved reserve container from which the reserve can be deployed more easily, with a zipper closure for the bridle. The back pocket is generously sized to take plenty of kit.

The Chairbag V weighs less than 2.55kg, and the rucksack it reverses to has an improved carrying system with gel-padded shoulder straps and waist belt. It’s available in four colour choices.

Apcoaviation.com

