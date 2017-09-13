Wednesday 13 September 2017

Castles in the air: Paramotoring the Loire Valley

Luc Trepanier paramotoring in front of Chateau de Menars, France, Photo Jeff Hamann

“Oh là là!” So you want some stupendous holiday snaps?

Strap on your paramotor and head for the glorious châteaux of France’s Loire Valley, says photographer Jeff Hamann.

See what else is in Cross Country 184.

Share this:

Tags: ,

Subscribe

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card

Read more...

Travel Guide: Suggestions
Guide to Golden, Canada

Guide to Golden, Canada

Go epic in the Rocky Mountains – the best time to fly from Golden is July to September Read >>

Guide to Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Austria

Guide to Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Austria

Garmisch-Partenkirchen is a great introductory venue for Alpine flying. With mountains right next next to flatlands, it has easily understandable valley winds and is flyable from April to October Read >>

Guide to Taining, China

Guide to Taining, China

Taining in China is a new frontier for the adventurous pilot and traveller, whose XC potential has yet to be explored Read >>