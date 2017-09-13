Kelly Farina: Instrument basics to help you fly further

No matter how good the pilot, there are some situations natural talent just can’t deal with.
Kelly Farina explains how technology can help you fly further, higher, faster.
See what else is in Cross Country 184.
Avoid the autumn inversions that plague most of the Alps, and anjoy some aerial sightseeing as you fly the huge cliffs of the Dolomites Read >>
Bassano del Grappa, on the southern edge of the Alps, is often protected from bad weather. With its big grassy launches and huge landing fields it's a great option for spring or autumn flying Read >>
Chelan is a welcoming vacation town with lakes and mountains. It offers the pilot unlimited big routes across the flatlands, with mountain flying too Read >>