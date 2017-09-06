Wednesday 6 September 2017

Nova announce lightweight Mentor 5

Nova Mentor 5 Light
The lightweight version of Nova’s EN-B Mentor 5 is out now. It’s 25% lighter than the Mentor 5, and packs down small (with no need for fussy concertina-packing – bonus!)

Nova say they see the Mentor 5 Light as an everyday wing, and offer it with the same three-year guarantee as the rest of their range, as well as the first-year Nova Protect warranty.

They say the M5 Light has all the benefits of the Mentor 5, which include “Glide performance at the peak of the EN-B class, excellent climb abilities, balanced handling and a relaxed feel in flight”. It also has the advantages of a light wing, like easier inflation and launch, and less dynamic post-collapse behaviour. Nova say it’s a very versatile wing, ideal for hike-and-fly, cross country, vol-bivouac and travelling.

Like the Mentor 5, the M5 Light is a three-liner. It has 59 cells and a modest aspect ratio of 5.4. It’s made from Dominico Skytex 27 with Skytex 32 on the leading edge and ribs. All lines apart from the gallery lines are sheathed, and the risers are slimmed down conventional-design risers with split-As, rather than “shoelaces”. It has Nova SmartCells, double-3D shaping and Nova’s Air Scoop air intakes that optimise the internal pressure.

Chief designer Philipp Medicus says: “The Mentor 5 Light is perfectly suited for experienced pilots who want to step up from the low-end EN-B class.”

The MENTOR 5 Light is certified in all four sizes, XXS – M for all-up weights from 55 – 110 kg.

nova.eu

Nova Mentor 5 Light specifications

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

Subscribe to the world’s favourite hang gliding and paragliding magazine home

Share this:

Tags: , ,

Subscribe

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card

Read more...

Travel Guide: Suggestions
Guide to St Hilaire du Touvet, France

Guide to St Hilaire du Touvet, France

St Hilaire du Touvet is home to the famous Coupe Icare festival – free-flying's Woodstock Read >>

Guide to Torrey Pines, USA

Guide to Torrey Pines, USA

Torrey Pines is one of the most historic in the USA. Come and soar the Pacific coast – but mind your manners – it's a busy site Read >>

Guide to Manilla, Australia

Guide to Manilla, Australia

Manilla offers safe, easy and relaxing XC for all levels of pilot Read >>