Parahawking kickstarts new venture in Spain

Scott Mason and the Parahawking Project are raising money to kickstart their new venture in the south of Spain. They are looking to raise £10,000 through GoFundMe, sponsorship and the sale of limited edition art prints of the famous Kevin and Bob, two parahawking Egyptian Vultures.

Mason started the Parahawking project in Pokhara, Nepal, 16 years ago, but was forced to close his business in 2016 when the Nepalese government confiscated the vultures.

Before then Parahawking had received international acclaim and attention, as it worked to highlight the environmental devastation wrought by the drug diclofenac.

Used by vets to treat cattle, diclofenac is poisonous to scavenging birds. Some species of vultures in India have been almost wiped out, with population declines of up to 99%.

Since leaving Nepal Mason and his family have settled in the south of Spain. “We had an amazing 16 years in Nepal and achieved so much in that time but being closed down and having the birds confiscated was absolutely devastating,” he said.

“However we have dug deep and are starting a new Parahawking Project from complete scratch with new birds, in a new country.”

Parahawking Spain will be based in the paragliding mecca of Algodonales in Andalucia. “It’s been a huge challenge but we’re making great progress. The support we have received from our growing international fanbase has been overwhelming,” he added.

Pilots who want to help can either:

>> Buy a limited edition art print of Kevin and Bob, the two best-known parahawking Egyptian Vultures

>> Donate directly through GoFundMe