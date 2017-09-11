Monday 11 September 2017

PWC Brazil 2017: Brazilians win top 5 places

 

Rafael Saladini won the Brazilian round of the 2017 PWC that finished at Pico do Gavião on 9th September. The top five places were all won by Brazilian pilots.

The women’s event was dominated by Italy’s Silvia Buzzi Ferraris, who also finished third female at the World Championships in Italy in July.

Seven tasks were scored in the event: 83.5km, 75.5km, 87.4km, 98.9km, 107.7km, 103.7km, 79.4km.

The next round takes place at Guayaquil, Ecuador, starting on 28th October.

Results

Overall

  1. Rafael Saladini, BR, Ozone Enzo 3, 5154 points
  2. Erico Oliveira, BR, Ozone Enzo 3, 5144 points
  3. Frank Brown, BR, Gin Boomerang 11, 5122 points

Women

  1. Silvia Buzzi Ferraris, IT, Ozone Enzo 3, 4817 points (40th overall)
  2. Merve Arslan, TR, Ozone Zeno, 4129 points (75th overall)
  3. Marcella Uchoa, BR, Ozone Zeno, 3799 points (83rd overall)

Teams

  1. Kortel Design (Clayton Resende, Marcelo Prieto, Rafael Saladini, Marcella Uchoa)
  2. Gin Gliders (Frank Brown, Samuel Nascimento, Andre Rainsford)
  3. Alas Del Hombre (Erico Oliveira, Rafael Moraes Barros, Washington Perruchi, Eliana Alves Dias)

Full results here

Paragliding World Cup website

