Thursday 14 September 2017

What the…? With Laurent Roudneff

Cruise around some of the best soaring spots in France with filmmaker Laurent Roudneff in this 1min37 clip

Share this:

Tags: ,

Subscribe

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card

Read more...

Travel Guide: Suggestions
Guide to Greifenburg, Austria

Guide to Greifenburg, Austria

Greifenburg offers big grassy fields and strong alpine flying in the heart of the Austrian Alps Read >>

Guide to Koessen, Austria

Guide to Koessen, Austria

If you sat back and designed the perfect free flying venue it would probably look like Kössen Read >>

Guide to Manteigas, Portugal

Guide to Manteigas, Portugal

Manteigas is the best XC site in Portugal – you can fly from here all the way to Spain! Read >>