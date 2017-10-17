Tuesday 17 October 2017

Advance Progress 3 reversible paraglider harness

Advance Progress 3

Advance have updated their lightweight reversible Progress harness. The Progress 3 has an air-foam hybrid back protector, which uses foam ribs to ensure good protection even before launching. 

A versatile harness, its light weight (3.5kg in M size) make it a good hike-and-fly choice, but it is designed for thermal flying, and offers good lumbar support and comfortable leg pads in place of a seat board.

The rucksack is made to be hiked with, and has an ergonomically shaped mesh back section and comfortable shoulder straps.

The Progress 3 was attracting attention at the 2017 Coupe Icare, and is expected to be on sale from December 2017 in three sizes and two colours.

advance.ch

Share this:

Tags:

