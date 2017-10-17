Tuesday 17 October 2017

Hang glider Base-tube instrument mounts

AltAir hang glider instrument pod mountAltAIR, who make the smartphone hang-glider pod featured in issue 180, now supply 3D-printed base-tube brackets to attach them to.

The brackets can be made for various base tubes, and are supplied with stainless steel eye-bolts and pins.

Now we have brackets for all range of Aeros speedbars (carbon, aluminium and round), WW (carbon and aluminium), Moyes (carbon and aluminium). Mount for round speedbar has mounting diameter 28 mm.

AltAir hang glider instrument pod mountThe brackets cost €30 each if ordered with an AltAIR pod, or €35 euro ordered separately, including worldwide shipping. You can place an order by messaging the AltAIR team through their Facebook page.

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

Subscribe to the world’s favourite hang gliding and paragliding magazine home

Share this:

Tags: ,

Subscribe

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card

Read more...

Travel Guide: Suggestions
Guide to Taining, China

Guide to Taining, China

Taining in China is a new frontier for the adventurous pilot and traveller, whose XC potential has yet to be explored Read >>

Guide to Chelan, USA

Guide to Chelan, USA

Chelan is a welcoming vacation town with lakes and mountains. It offers the pilot unlimited big routes across the flatlands, with mountain flying too Read >>

Guide to Jackson Hole, USA

Guide to Jackson Hole, USA

At the entrance to Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole is one of the most picturesque and ‘Wild West’ locations in the United States Read >>