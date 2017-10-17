Hang glider Base-tube instrument mounts

AltAIR, who make the smartphone hang-glider pod featured in issue 180, now supply 3D-printed base-tube brackets to attach them to.

The brackets can be made for various base tubes, and are supplied with stainless steel eye-bolts and pins.

Now we have brackets for all range of Aeros speedbars (carbon, aluminium and round), WW (carbon and aluminium), Moyes (carbon and aluminium). Mount for round speedbar has mounting diameter 28 mm.

The brackets cost €30 each if ordered with an AltAIR pod, or €35 euro ordered separately, including worldwide shipping. You can place an order by messaging the AltAIR team through their Facebook page.

